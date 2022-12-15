First National Bank of Omaha Has $735,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 188.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

