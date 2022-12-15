V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.69% of V.F. worth $120,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $187,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Down 1.3 %

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

