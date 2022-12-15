Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.7 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $156.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

