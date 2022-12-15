First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 159,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 351.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 529,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 411,960 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

