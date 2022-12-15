First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

