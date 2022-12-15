Amundi Has $119.26 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 983,546 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $119,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 63,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

