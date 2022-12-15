First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

