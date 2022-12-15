First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.