First National Bank of Omaha Has $719,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

