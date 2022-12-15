First National Bank of Omaha Sells 712 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

