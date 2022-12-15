First National Bank of Omaha Has $543,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

