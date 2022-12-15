General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE:GE opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

