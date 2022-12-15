Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $228.86 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

