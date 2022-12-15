First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,518 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

