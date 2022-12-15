First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $260.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

