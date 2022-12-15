Reshma P. Shetty Sells 97,554 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 97,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $179,499.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,513,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,905,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

