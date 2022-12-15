Reshma P. Shetty Sells 97,554 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 97,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $179,499.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,513,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,905,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:DNA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
