Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.