Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.