Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
