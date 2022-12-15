Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

