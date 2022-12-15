Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $204,446.94 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Owens Corning Stock Down 2.1 %
Owens Corning stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Owens Corning
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
