Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $204,446.94 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.