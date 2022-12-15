Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

