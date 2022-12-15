Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 65,100 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,134.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,041,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,219,585.21.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$183,759.45.
- On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$57,105.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.
- On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.
TSE WILD opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
