Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $185,920.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Down 2.0 %

BancFirst stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

