Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $297.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.14. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

