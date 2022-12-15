Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,937 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $244.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

