Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,903 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.1 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.