Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Sells $363,850.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $106.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,796,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

