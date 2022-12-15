First National Bank of Omaha Has $598,000 Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of CTS worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

