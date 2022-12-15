Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Purchases $472,898.94 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,859.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

