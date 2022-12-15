First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

