SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

