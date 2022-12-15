Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Price Performance

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

