Insider Selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Sells $428,590.50 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

