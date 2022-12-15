Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.17 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,360.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,430.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,249.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.