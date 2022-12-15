Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNC opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

