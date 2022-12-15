Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CFO Christopher R. Cage Sells 1,601 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.