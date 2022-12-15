Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $141.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

