Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $141.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis
In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
