Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.60.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
