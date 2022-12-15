Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.08.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.