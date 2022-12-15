Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $76.33.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.