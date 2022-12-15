Morgan Stanley Increases REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

About REV Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 177,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.