Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Terex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 37.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 157,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.