Citigroup Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Neutral

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SL Green Realty by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

