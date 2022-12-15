PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

PWSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

