Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

