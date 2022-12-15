Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $120.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

