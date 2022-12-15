Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $120.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.
SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.
Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE SPG opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
