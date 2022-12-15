UBS Group Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.