Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) PT Raised to $20.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

