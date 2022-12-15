Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of TREX opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $137.97.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

