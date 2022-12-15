Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $30.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.94.

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 181.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

