Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $141.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.